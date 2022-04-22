Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson went to meet the real-life Spiderman

They're many people's pet hate - but not Steve Thornton's.

He shares his home with more than 120 pet tarantulas - as well as his partner and six children, of course.

And the horror movie lover builds his eight-legged friends film-inspired enclosures, with each creature's home given its own unique theme, ranging from aliens to zombies.

His imaginative creations have become so popular that he has his own YouTube channel with almost 5,000 subscribers and an Instagram page followed by 11,000 people.

Mr Thornton said: "The house is full of spider pots, tanks and cockroaches and cricket escapees."

Mr Thornton began collecting the spiders 13 years ago and his brood is now worth around £4,000.

But not everyone is as impressed by his collection.

His partner Amanda said: "I'm terrified of them. You go to bed sometimes and you have dreams or wake up worrying if something is going to fall on your face while you are sleeping."

Mr Thornton, who has an autistic son, has also used his spider enclosure making talents to benefit for the National Autistic Society.

So far he has raised more than £2,000 for the charity after auctioning some of his enclosures and by offering them as raffle prizes.