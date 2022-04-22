Singer Tom Grennan suffered an “unprovoked attack” which left him with a ruptured ear and torn ear-drum after performing in New York, his management company has said.

The British singer, 26, is said to have been attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The Brit Award nominee, who is originally from Bedford, has since postponed his Washington show while he recovers and is assessed for his injuries.

In a statement, his manager John Dawkins said: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

“Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.”

Tom Grennan is being assessed for his injuries and has cancelled his Washington show. Credit: PA

In 2021, Grennan was nominated for two Brit Awards: British Song of the Year for Little Bit of Love, and Best Rock or Alternative Act.

The singer was “desperate not to let anyone down”, however his management team had taken the “precautionary decision” to postpone his Washington show to a later date, they said.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans and their support and understanding.

“We will update on future shows should changes need to be made,” the statement added.