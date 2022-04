Fire crews from three counties tackled a blaze in a gaming centre in Wisbech.

Flames tore through Cashino in the historic market place on Friday evening leaving it badly damaged.

Crews from Lincolnshire and Norfolk joined their colleagues in Cambridgeshire to deal with the fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire tweeted that they had scaled back the incident by 11pm on Friday.

Cashino runs gaming centres across the UK.