Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing 12-year-old from Luton.Michael did not return to his home in Luton as expected after school on Friday.Police have since received information that he was seen between 4 and 5pm yesterday evening in Luton's Whitehorse Vale.Officers are now asking anyone who was in this area at the time, or may have dashcam car footage from driving through, to come forward with any information which could assist their enquiries.Michael is described as white, 5'8", of medium build with light brown hair.He was thought to be wearing school trousers, black trainers and a black hooded jacket.