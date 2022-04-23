Play Brightcove video

Singer Tom Grennan has said he has been overwhelmed by the support from his fans after he was attacked in New York.

The 26-year-old from Bedford was set upon outside a bar in Manhattan on Wednesday and suffered a ruptured eardrum.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Little Bit of Love star said he was on medication but staying cheerful.

He said: "I thought I'd come on here and let you know that I'm all good and that the support that I have been seeing is unbelievable and very overwhelming and I can't believe it, so thank you so much.

"This 24 hours has been crazy. It's been a bit of a madness, to be honest with you. But I thought I'd come on here and let you know what actually went on. It was just wrong place, wrong time. And I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and I was like, 'Woah, what went on?'.

"I have got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I have got a bit of concussion but I am on meds at the moment so that is kind of taking the pain away. I filed the police report and the NYPD were great, they were brilliant. Wrong place, wrong time. But just a crazy 24 hours."

Tom Grennan suffered a ruptured eardrum and has cancelled his Washington show. Credit: PA

The star's manager John Dawkins said his upcoming Washington DC show was being postponed so he could recuperate.

Grennan said his US fans were his "main priority" and that he did not want to let anyone down so had decided to continue with his tour.

The Bedford-born singer was nominated for two awards at the 2022 Brits - British song of the year for Little Bit of Love and best rock/alternative act.