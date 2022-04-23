Play Brightcove video

Suffolk has a new social media star. She's got thousands of fans despite being a bit prickly and her only celebrity demands are cat food and the odd cuddle.

Clover, a one-year-old African Pygmy Hedgehog, has almost 80,000 followers on TikTok.

Owner Becca Smith, from Stratford St Mary, started posting videos of her pet online during the Covid lockdowns and was stunned when video views spiked.

The most popular video, of Clover "having a bath", has been seen across the world and viewed more than 20,000,000 times.

"I was giving her a bath and I thought this is cute, so I filmed it," said Ms Smith.

"When I posted the video, I went off the account. I didn't check it until the next day and it had completely blown up."

Becca Smith with Clover the hedgehog. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The 23-year-old said she loved having a hedgehog as a pet - but urged anyone thinking of getting one to do their research about caring for them."They're a lot cuddlier than people think," she said.

"When I lay with her on my bed, she'll crawl up to my neck and go to sleep. They're actually really cuddly and loving.

"They only really put their spikes up if they're really tired and grumpy or feeling threatened so when she's comfy I can just sit and hold her."