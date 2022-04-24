Police officers are widening their to search for a missing 12-year-old in Luton who did not come home from school on Friday.

Bedfordshire Police issued a picture of Michael Tilcock on Saturday saying they were increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They are going door to door making inquiries in the area where he was last seen and are seeking the public's help to find him.

Over the weekend, specialist teams have been making inquiries and searching for Michael, as well as following up on numerous reports of sightings from the public, including in Bramingham and the town centre on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Louise Glynn said: “We are grateful for the support of the community so far in helping us search for Michael. Being only 12, we are naturally concerned for his welfare at being away from home for so long. He is also without his mobile phone.

“Although friends and members of the public have reported seeing him in various locations in Luton over the past day or so, these are unconfirmed and we are yet to trace Michael to check he is safe and well. As such, he remains at high risk and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation into his whereabouts.

“This length of disappearance is out of character for Michael and I would like to reassure him, if he sees this appeal, that he is in no trouble and should make contact with police or his family as soon as possible.

“We are keen for anyone with any information at all to share this with us, any detail may be helpful to our enquiries.”Officers are now asking anyone who to come forward with any information, sightings or dashcam footage from the areas of Whitehorse Vale, the town centre or Bramingham featuring a boy matching Michael’s description.Michael is described as white, 4'8", of medium build with light brown hair.He was thought to be wearing school trousers, black trainers and a black hooded jacket when last officially seen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 359 of 22 April.