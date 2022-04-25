A cyclist was stopped twice in one day after being caught riding along two motorways in Hertfordshire.

Police officers stopped the man on the hard shoulder of the M25 near junction 20 for the A40 at Kings Langley, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

He was reported for offences and one of the motorway lanes had to be closed.

Officers then directed him safely off the road, only to catch him again an hour later riding along the M1, they said.

This time, the cyclist was cycling on the M1 near junction five for Watford.

Police said he was then reported for offences again.

According to the Highway Code, UK motorways must not be used by pedestrians, cyclists and certain other vehicles.