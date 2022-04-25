A politician who helped to launch a new campaign to prevent violence against women is facing accusations of hypocrisy for not addressing his conviction for assaulting his wife.

West Northamptonshire Council leader Jonathan Nunn spoke at the It Only Takes One event on Thursday in Northampton, but his 2004 conviction was not mentioned to those attending.

Mr Nunn received a community order for assaulting his then-wife, and has spoken about the conviction in the past, telling the town’s newspaper when he was promoted to the top job at Northampton Borough Council in 2016 that he "had learned from his mistakes".

West Northamptonshire Council did not respond directly to ITV News Anglia's requests for comment or interview, saying only in a statement: "Cllr Nunn attended the launch of this incredibly important campaign in his capacity as leader of the West Northamptonshire Council."

His attendance has attracted criticism from guests who were at the event, with one telling ITV News Anglia that Mr Nunn's past should have been mentioned rather than “pushed under the carpet".

"If anything that’s what’s most important about this movement, perhaps people that used to think and behave one way [can] make a change," said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jonathan Nunn, far left, speaking at the It Only Takes One event. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I think I would have had more respect for him and for the council if they had been open about it, and addressed it.

"I think my problem with it is that it’s been ignored and pushed under the carpet like so many of these scenarios that we’re fighting against.

"It’s not that I have a problem with him, and I think it’s great that everyone’s involved, but I think it makes it feel slightly hypocritical that he hasn’t addressed that.”

The It Only Takes One campaign is a partnership effort led by the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold, alongside West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, and Northampton BID.

A spokesman for the PFCC said: “West Northamptonshire Council is a key partner in this campaign and has an important role in community safety, and making Northampton and the wider area a safer place. Cllr Jonathan Nunn is the elected leader of West Northamptonshire Council.”

Mr Nunn was quoted in the press release issued after the event, saying: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and their area.

"Through this partnership initiative our goal is to prevent problems before they occur and increase people’s feelings of safety, and we want residents to be proud of West Northants and to move around it freely and without fear."

It Only Takes One will see greater investment into the town’s CCTV, training for bar and venue staff to spot the signs of harassment, and special support for a police operation targeting offenders who prey on women on nights out.