A car has crashed into a gas pipe in a Norfolk town and caused a potentially dangerous leak, said police.

Firefighters are at the scene in Norwich Road in Wroxham after a silver Mini crashed into the social club at 3pm, hitting and damaging the pipe.

They are advising that people in the area stay away and keep their doors and windows shut.

Emergency workers at the gas leak in Norwich Road, Wroxham Credit: ITV Anglia

Long traffic queues have built up and bus services between Wroxham and Norwich have been disrupted.

The road is closed between its junctions with The Avenue and Church Lane at one end, and its junction with Station Road at the other end and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Emergency services said that nobody had been injured.