Police officers and a forensic archaeologist are examining human bones dug up in the garden of a bungalow in Northampton.

Officers were called to Beechwood Drive after a builder uncovered the remains while digging foundations for an extension.

The garden has now been dug up to recover any other bones and examine the scene.

It is not yet known how long they've been in the ground but forensic tests are expected to take place to determine their age soon.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of items believed to be of archaeological significance in the garden of a property in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on Wednesday, police officers and archaeologists are expected to remain at the scene throughout today.

"Once the bones have been recovered, further tests and examinations will be carried out by a forensic pathologist to determine the age of the remains.”