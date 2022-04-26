Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

A dad from Lowestoft who has terminal prostate cancer is preparing to take on an epic 4,000-mile cycling challenge.

Kev Baldwin, 61, was given the devastating news that his condition was incurable early last year.

He had successfully undergone an operation to get rid of the cancer in 2020, but just a matter of months later, doctors discovered that the disease had returned, and this time, had also spread to his spine.

He was then informed that he has around five years of active life to live and he intends to make every second count.

Kev out on his bike in Lowestoft. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Sunday, he will set off from his hometown of Lowestoft on the trip of a lifetime - cycling thousands of miles around the British coastline.

"I've always been someone who enjoys their outdoor life. This has always been on my bucket list of trips. After my incurable diagnosis, I decided to retire early and make the trip a little bigger," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I didn't realise that it was going to take off like it has done. I'm really pleased and grateful to all those who have donated so far. That's been quite a surprise and hopefully we can raise the bar as I continue along the journey."

Kev has called the challenge 'Compass4Cancer' because he intends to travel to all four compass points on the British mainland.

Kev with his wife of 32 years, Melissa. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His journey will see him pedal all the way south to Lizard Point in Cornwall, before heading up to Scotland to Ardnamurchan Point in the West and Dunnet Head in the North.

He'll then travel back home to Ness Point in Lowestoft, which is Britain's most Eastely point.

Kev reckons the trip will take him more than three months to complete and is aiming to be back on Suffolk soil by mid-August.

The money raised will go to Cancer Research UK in order to help others.

"There are many people who get diagnosed with many forms of cancer and their prognosis is much worse than mine," said Kev.

"They have months or weeks to live. Those people need more research I think in order to give them some more life to live."