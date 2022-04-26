A man who was knocked unconscious in a fight at the weekend has died in hospital, said police who have charged a man with his murder.

Jack Birney, 32, was knocked out during a brawl involving a group of men outside an address in Cowper Street in Northampton at about midday on Saturday.

He died as a result of his injuries on Monday, said Northamptonshire Police.

An investigation into the incident was launched and Marc Peter Dowling, 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, has now been charged with murder.

He will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

Two other men, aged 34 and 26, have also been arrested and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "This is a terribly sad incident in which a young man with his whole life ahead of him has died.

"We have specialist officers supporting Jack’s family during this exceptionally difficult time and our thoughts remain with them.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to Jack’s death but I would still like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident who we have not yet spoken to, to please contact us."