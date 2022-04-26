Play Brightcove video

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia correspondent Raveena Ghattaura

Thousands of people have been descending on a giant tulip field in Norfolk to see the stunning spectacle.

Tulip grower Mark Eves from Belmont Nurseries near King's Lynn claims it is the biggest field of tulips in the UK.

Fourteen million bulbs have been planted in 28 acres to raise money for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House charity which provides free end-of-life care and bereavement support to residents living in north and west Norfolk.

The tulip fields are open until 2 May, and the exact location will be revealed only when people have bought tickets. Dogs and drones are forbidden.

Tulip fever in a secret location near King's Lynn Credit: ITV Anglia

Last year the event sold out after attracting 6,000 visitors from all over the UK and it is expected to be even more popular this year.

Tulips growing in West Norfolk Credit: Ian Sewell

Meanwhile, Miffy, the white rabbit character which appears in the popular picture books by Dutch illustrator Dick Bruna will be visiting the fields on 2 May 2022.