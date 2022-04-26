Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia correspondent Stuart Leithes

A mother from Cambridgeshire has revealed she sits in a cold water butt in her garden as part of her training for a 5k swim for charity.

Ellie Standen, 43, from Whittlesford, only took up cold water swimming in December after treatment for breast cancer.

Ms Standen was diagnosed in August 2020 after finding a lump while in the shower. She went on to have chemotherapy and took up cold water swimming to help with her recovery and mental health. She was told she was cancer-free in March 2021.

"I needed something to give me a new purpose and a friend who was going through cancer treatment suggested open water swimming and so I came along to Jesus Green Lido in December when it was five degrees and I loved it. I felt brilliant for the whole of the rest of the day. "

Ellie Stanton clocking up the kilometres at her local lido Credit: ITV Anglia

Ms Standen will be swimming 5km for Swimathon at Jesus Green Lido on 9 May, cheered on by husband Craig, Ben and family and friends. Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie benefit from any money raised. She reckons it will take her three and a half hours.

"Sometimes it takes a life-changing event to make you re-evaluate what you are doing," she said.

"I have changed my career, I have cut down my hours. My son, Ben, thinks my job is now swimming because I am here in the lido so often."

Swimathon has raised more than £55 million for charity since it began in 1986.