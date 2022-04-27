The RNLI station flag in Wells-next-the-sea is being flown at half-mast in memory of the renowned local lifeboat coxswain, David Cox, who died on Sunday, aged 96.

During a long and distinguished career, Mr Cox received 5 awards from the RNLI for courage, determination and excellent seamanship.

Locally born and bred, he had fishing in his blood and lived his life on the sea.

As a young boy he would help launch the lifeboat and in 1945, aged 19, he began his long service as a volunteer member of the lifeboat crew.

David Cox was interviewed by ITV News Anglia as part of a feature about the 150th Anniversary of RNLI Wells

David Cox was awarded a prestigious silver medal, for a daring rescue in 1979 of 29 people on board a Romanian cargo ship.

During terrible weather, the ship had engine failure eleven miles off the coast of Wells. Mr Cox and his crew spent more than 11 hours at sea in violent, stormy conditions to make sure everyone survived.

He retired in 1986, aged 60 but continued being a strong advocate of the RNLI.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Chris Hardy, said: "David was an inspiration as Coxswainto all lifeboatmen throughout the Institution, particularly for his courage and unwaveringdetermination to saving lives at sea off our coastline."

"He actively continued that commitment throughout his retirement years and was a great ambassador for the RNLI, often recalling in great detail the difficult ‘shouts’ he had taken part in over the years, which totally captivated all those who were listening."