A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called on Tuesday 26 April afternoon by a member of the public who believed a stabbing had taken place at a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill.

Officers found a man and a woman who had both been stabbed in a nearby flat.

The man, aged in his 40s, died shortly after the officers arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she is in a critical but stable condition.

A 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested near St John’s Street on suspicion of murder shortly after the couple were found.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack to get in touch.