Detectives hunting ram-raiders who targeted a petrol station cash machine in the early hours have released CCTV images.

The thieves used a Transit van to steal money from the machine at a BP garage in Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire shortly after 1am on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that the men then drove off from the Ely Road station in the van, which was later recovered in Green End Road in Landbeach.

Sgt Ashley Ryan said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and keen to speak to any witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch, or if you were driving by and have captured dashcam footage please get in touch.

Detectives want anyone with information or footage to get in touch Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a huge impact on shop workers and the people that use their facilities in our communities.

“We’re urging people to report suspicious behaviour around premises with ATMs.

"ATM crimes could often be prevented if so-called 'precursor' offences are reported to us. These can often seem minor and include theft of number plates, ropes, straps and chains and cutting equipment.”