An investigation has got under way into the cause of a devastating fire at a sausage factory, as fire chiefs revealed the extent of the damage done to the building.

The blaze at Riverway Foods in Harlow in Essex burned throughout the day on Tuesday, having broken out at 5am, and sent huge plumes of dark smoke across the town's skyline.

Firefighters were on the scene throughout the night, with crews arriving every four hours to offer relief.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had damaged 60% of the factory building and caused the roof to partially collapse.

Firefighters were called to a fire in an industrial building on River Way, Harlow. Credit: Dorottya Spányik/PA

River Way has now reopened to vehicles and pedestrians and businesses were expected to be able to operate as usual on Wednesday.

At the height of the fire, there were 10 fire engines on the scene, with crews from Essex, Hertfordshire and London sent to battle the blaze.

Firefighters tackling the fire in River Way Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

By the afternoon they were tackling the fire in sections, using an aerial ladder platform to fight the flames from above as well as on the ground.

Workers on the night shift at the meat processing factory were evacuated from the building when the alarm was raised.