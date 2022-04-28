The family of an army veteran who died in a road crash earlier this month have said their world is an “emptier place without him".

Dwayne Southard, 47, had just got married to his "soul mate" having retired from the army, said his family.

He was driving his Volkswagen Caddy when it crashed with two HGVs on the A16 in Peterborough at about 8.20am on 13 April.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Southard, of Pinchbeck in Lincolnshire, died at the scene.

His family said in tribute: “Dwayne (Chewy) Southard was sadly taken on Wednesday, 13 April.

“Dwayne was recently married to Penny and had started a new life in Pinchbeck, and a new career with British Gas. He had retired after 23 years’ service in the Royal Army Medical Corp.

“He was a caring and thoughtful husband, friend and had found a soul mate with Penny.

"A father to Molly, son of Jackie and Clive, brother to Shermaine and a true mate to Penny’s sons Ryan and Adam.

“Our world is an emptier place without him.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to come forward.