A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at 3pm on Tuesday by a member of the public who believed a stabbing had taken place at a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill.

Officers found a man and a woman who had both been stabbed in a nearby flat, and the man died shortly after the officers arrived.

He has now been provisionally identified as Karl Skoulding, 43, from Bury St Edmunds.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical condition.

A post mortem examination established Mr Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds.

Officers at the scene following the stabbing Credit: ITV News Anglia

At about 3.50am on Thursday, arrested the teenager from Ipswich on suspicion of murder. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police had already arrested a 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of murder shortly after the couple were found.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police believe that the parties involved were all known to one another.

Additional officers will have a visible presence in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to residents.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack to get in touch.