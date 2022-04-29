The father of a 14-week-old baby girl who died after sustaining "catastrophic" head injuries has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter.

Christopher Easey, 31, had claimed his daughter Eleanor suffered the fatal injuries when he was forced to slam on the brakes in his car, but police found no evidence that an emergency stop had taken place.

Easey, from Little Thetford near Ely in Cambridgeshire, had denied murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter and child cruelty by a jury last month following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The child's mother, Carly Easey, 36, was convicted of one count of child cruelty.

Baby Eleanor was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on 18 December 2019 after being found unresponsive at the couple's then home in Morton-on-the-Hill, just west of Norwich.

A CT scan showed a significant head injury and recent bleeding between her skull and brain.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and died on 20 December 2019.

Sentencing took place at Norwich Crown Court. Credit: PA

Doctors confirmed she had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury which experts believe could have been caused by shaking or an impact to the head.

During the trial, the court heard how Eleanor had suffered bleeds to her brain on three separate occasions and had 31 fractures to her tiny body when she passed away.

Those injuries included multiple historical rib fractures and retinal haemorrhages, and she was also malnourished.

Police had been told by people who knew the couple that Easey and Eleanor's mother Carly had fed their baby custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash to drink, and left her home alone.

At sentencing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, the prosecution told the court there was "precious little" any doctor could have done to save her.

"Abused his position of trust"

Easey was sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter and one year for child cruelty, and both sentences will run concurrently.

Carly Easey was given a 12-month community order for child cruelty.

The judge, t he honourable Mr Justice Murray, said that he was satisfied that Christopher Easey had inflicted all of Eleanor's injuries and had "abused his position of trust".

Easey also told lies to conceal Eleanor's suffering.

The honourable Mr Justice Murray added that both Christoper Easey and Carly Easey had shown "deliberate disregard" for Eleanor's welfare.