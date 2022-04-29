An anti-knife sculpture made from 100,000 blades is travelling around the country to raise awareness of the consequences of violent crime.

The 27ft angel, known as 'The Knife Angel', has been placed in the centre of Northampton outside All Saints Church.

The artwork, created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre at Oswestry in Shropshire, features messages from families of victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture's wings.

The statue aims to educate young people on the horrific impact knife crime has on individuals, families and communities.

An anti knife crime sculpture has arrived in Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, along with representatives from C2C Social Action and the Councils, welcomed the statue to the town on Friday 29 April.

The iconic statue will be on display until Saturday 14 May, when it will be transported to Corby, with a brief stop in Wellingborough.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, said: "We know that knife crime causes fear and anxiety, and my hope is that the Knife Angel will spark conversations, increase engagement and raise awareness of the consequences that knife and violent crime have on communities and in particular to young people.

"I have pledged to use early intervention and prevention initiatives to tackle the root causes of knife crime in Northamptonshire."

Watch Charlie Frost's report on the 'The Knife Angel' from Chelmsford

Northamptonshire Police lead on knife crime, Superintendent Adam Ward, said: "Having the Knife Angel visit the county is a real honour, and its shear presence will provide the ideal opportunity for us to continue to engage and educate our young people and the wider communities on the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife."

The 'The Knife Angel' visit has been made possible by Crime2Christ (C2C Social Action), a Christian charity which offers support to offenders - helping them turn away from crime.

It has been funded by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

"I see the Knife Angel as a symbol of unity and partnership across the county," Angie Kennedy, Chief Executive at C2C Social Action, said.

West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council are supporting the visit with organised activities in Northampton, Wellingborough and Corby throughout the month.