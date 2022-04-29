A man who sexually assaulted a teenager in woods in Bedford has been jailed for more than four years.

Rushane Hendricks approached a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman he did not know who were sat in The Spinney woodland area of Putnoe in Bedford in April 2021.

After becoming increasingly aggressive and trying to kiss them both, he forced himself onto one of them and sexually assaulted her.

The other girl managed to record a video while it was happening.

Hendricks, 29, of Monkshill, Bedford, ran away from the scene when the girl managed to telephone her boyfriend.

Officers found his fingerprints on a bottle of vodka at the scene, and also recovered clothing matching that worn by the suspect from his address.

Hendricks pleaded guilty to assault by penetration, and earlier this month was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

On 21 April, Hendricks was sentenced to four years and six months at Luton Crown Court.

He was also identified as a ‘dangerous’ offender so will serve an extended licence period of two years following his release.

Detective Sergeant Mike Robinson from Bedfordshire Police's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team (RASSO), said: "This was a terrifying and completely unprovoked attack where a sexual predator has targeted two vulnerable young women for his sexual gratification.

“The victim and her friend in this case have both shown tremendous courage to come forward and provide us with the best evidence to bring Hendricks to justice.

“Male violence against women and girls must stop. Misogynistic behaviour and appalling attitudes by a small minority of men are a stain on our society and mean too many women and girls feel unsafe all too often."