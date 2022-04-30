Drug dealer who ran 'CJ' county line in Peterborough jailed for over two years

A 23-year-old drug dealer who who supplied cocaine and heroin in Peterborough has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Curtis Reeve was arrested after police found drugs, about £2,000 in cash and a mobile phone used for so-called 'county lines' drug dealing in Albany Walk in Woodston.

A search of a Mercedes, which was parked outside, uncovered a sandwich bag containing wraps of heroin and cocaine.

Officers investigating the mobile phone found outgoing text messages indicating drug dealing, as well as incoming messages from customers making explicit reference to class A drugs.

Police found around £2,000 in cash linked to drug dealing. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Reeve, of Chapel Street, Stanground, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court Tuesday 26th April, where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Police found wraps of cocaine and heroin in a Mercedes. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Sergeant Lee Womack, who investigated, said: “Reeves was found to be running the ‘CJ’ county line in Peterborough, selling class A drugs within the city.

“County lines dealing often involves exploiting the vulnerable, drawing in young people to act as drugs ‘runners’ and using extreme violence, threats and intimidation.

“Our Neighbourhood Support Team are a dedicated team to tackle county lines drug dealing in our county, information from our communities can help them in their efforts to make Peterborough a safer place.”