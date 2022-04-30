Large cannabis factory discovered in Essex warehouse

A large cannabis farm has been discovered in an industrial unit in Witham in Essex.

Officers found about 900 cannabis plants at the site in Moss Road on Thursday 28th April.

Sergeant Andy Christian, of Braintree Community Policing Team, said: "This is a significant cannabis factory in an industrial premises which has clearly been converted inside for the purpose.

"Our officers have seized around 900 cannabis plants and a large amount of bud.

"They have already spent two days at the scene and will be there for the rest of the weekend, dismantling the extensive growing apparatus and shredding the plants and buds ready for destruction."

Police found the cannabis factory after being called to a burglary in Witham. Credit: Essex Police

Sgt Christian added: "Meanwhile, we'll have officers guarding the scene 24 hours a day until it has been cleared.

"Our inquiries are continuing to locate and arrest those responsible for this cannabis cultivation.

"The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what the class, is often linked to violence and causes misery to vulnerable people who are caught up in it, as well as affecting the local community."