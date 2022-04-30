Man, 74, charged after illegal firearms found in Norwich

A 74-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences after illegal guns were found in a house in Norwich.

Trevor Deary, of Inman Road, Sprowston, was charged with possession of firearms without a certificate, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons for sale or transfer and failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms certificate.

It comes after police cordoned off a property in Sprowston on Tuesday 26th April after illegal firearms were discovered during a routine licensing visit.

Deary appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday 29th April.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday 27 May.

A police cordon at the property has now been removed.