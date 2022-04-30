Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League for a record sixth time after they lost at Aston Villa and fellow strugglers Burnley completed a late comeback to beat Watford.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings meant the Canaries were beaten 2-0 at Villa Park, but it had looked like Norwich would survive for another week when Watford were 1-0 up against Burnley.

However, two late strikes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill ensured the Clarets took all three points home from Vicarage Road to aid their own safety bid - sealing Norwich's fate in the process.

It means Norwich are the first club in Premier League history to be relegated from the division on six separate occasions.

More to follow