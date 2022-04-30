Rolex watch worth £22,000 stolen in Northamptonshire burglary

A Rolex watch worth about £22,000 has been stolen in a burglary in Kettering.

Thieves also stole diamond earrings valued at £700 and a gold coin worth £1,900 in the raid at Birch Spinney in Mawsley.

The burglars broke in through a back window between 9pm and 10pm on Friday 1st April.

Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or anyone who has been offered these items for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.