Tributes have been paid to a father of four with a "heart of gold" who was killed in a crash near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Stephen Holleworth, 48, was driving a van on the A134 at Ingham when he was involved in a collision with a lorry on Monday 25th April.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr Holleworth who has four daughters and is from Nottingham, sadly died.

In a statement, his family said: “Stephen Holleworth was the most caring, loving and kind man that ever walked this earth - he lived for his family.

“His main priority was looking after his wife who isn’t well. He loved his job and being able to provide for his family.

“He had a heart of gold and he was loved by everyone who knew him.

“Our lives have been shattered, our hearts shattered into a million pieces - our lives will never be the same again.

“He leaves behind a loving wife, four beautiful daughters, a loving mother and brother. Also loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We love and miss him so much.”

A 41-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving in connection with this incident.

Kalin Angelov appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27 April, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 27 May.