Police have cordoned off a house on the outskirts of Norwich after a man's body was found inside.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 60s in connection with the death, which is being treated as "unexplained". He is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Officers were called to Appleyard Crescent, in Mile Cross, at around 9:30pm on Friday (April 29) after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

The house remained cordoned off on Sunday (May 1) as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 339 of Friday April 29.