Runner completes epic marathon challenge in memory of niece Isla-Rose

Play Brightcove video

Watch Matthew Hudson's report for ITV News Anglia

A runner from Cambridge has just completed 35 marathons in 35 days to raise money in memory of his baby niece.

Steve Hider's niece Isla-Rose was born with a fatal heart defect and given just hours to live at birth. She survived for 269 days.

Steve has now run the equivalent of Land's End to John O' Groats to raise thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation.

"The first week I had a day when it snowed, hail, sunshine, wind," said Steve. "That day I was like, really? I've got 35 of these?

"But after that week the weather got better. Some days I don't want to get out of bed, but as soon as I've got my trainers on, I'm out the door and after two or three miles I'm like, this is why I'm doing it."

Steve has run a marathon a day for 35 days to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Steve's been pounding the streets throughout late March and April, running a marathon a day across Cambridgeshire.

Steve's family and friends were among fans gathering at his final destination, Cambridge United's Abbey stadium ahead of the final match of the season.

"I've just got to embrace today, enjoy it," he said. "I know today's about me but it's about Isla really. Everyone thinks today's about me but it's about her and she's the reason why it's happening."

Steve's now considering carrying on with his magnificent marathon efforts until he has run the equivalent of Wembley to Qatar in time for the World Cup.