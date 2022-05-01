Teenager in Bury St Edmunds murder investigation released from custody

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds, has been released from custody with no further action taken against him.

Police were called to a stabbing in a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill, on Tuesday 26th April.

Karl Skoulding, 43, died from multiple stab wounds and a woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody with no further action taken against him.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until Sunday 22 May pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.