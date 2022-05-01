Three dog walkers cut off by tide on Norfolk coast rescued by lifeboat

Three people and three dogs had to be rescued by lifeboat after getting cut off by the tide at Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk.

A group of walkers became stranded near the Wells harbour entrance yesterday afternoon (Saturday 30th April).

Some of the group managed to wade to the safety of the main beach, leaving three people and three dogs on the high sands.

The coastguard alerted RNLI Wells at 4.16pm and the Wells inshore lifeboat arrived at the scene at 4.34pm.

Crews rescued the people and dogs and took them to the safety of Wells beach.

It comes after several incidents in April where dog walkers got into trouble on the Norfolk coast and have had to be rescued by the RNLI.

The RNLI says people on the beach or marshes need to be aware of tide times when they go out.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: " I cannot stress enough how important it is for walkers to check the tide times so that they don’t find themselves cut off by the tide.

"People enjoying a walk on the marsh or along the beach should always ensure they are back on the mainland at least 4 hours before high tide to avoid being cut off."

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.