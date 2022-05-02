Four men and a teenager arrested after death of man in Harlow

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Harlow.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Spencers Croft at 9pm on Sunday 1st May.

One man was found dead at the scene. Another man has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Officers have arrested three people – a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager - on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs.

A fourth person, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All four are currently in custody being questioned.

Leading the investigation, DCI Louise Metcalfe, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft.

“We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.