Police say the death of a man in Norwich whose body was found at a house on Appleyard Crescent, is now being treated as murder.

Officers were called to the house on Friday at about 9.30pm after concerns were raised for a man's welfare.

A body of a man in his 50s was found inside the property.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place on Sunday and showed the man had died from serious head wounds.

A man in his 60s who was arrested in connection with the death, has been released on bail.

Both the house on Appleyard Crescent, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off while police carry out further enquiries to find out what happened.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Appleyard Crescent area to come forward.