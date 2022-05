An historic Norfolk Wherry has been successfully lifted out of the water for maintenance work on her hull.

The 124 year old Albion was hoisted out of the River Ant by a team at Cox's Boatyard in Barton Turf, near Wroxham, using a 35 tonne crane.

Albion is run by the Norfolk Wherry Trust which was formed in 1949. She's now been placed on blocks in the boatyard while the maintenance work is carried out.