The family of a teenage quad bike rider who died after he was involved in a crash in Essex say they have been left "totally shattered" by his death.

Marley Kline, 18, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was riding his quad bike on the A120 at Great Bromley near Colchester just after midday on 27 March when the incident happened.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died.

Police have confirmed that they have now completed a report on the incident, ready to submit to the coroner.

In a statement, Marley's family described him as a "devoted partner and father of one."

“He was kind-hearted, unique and full of energy with a cracking sense of humour. He was into music and all things mechanical, with a passion for cooking, amongst other things," the statement read.

“As a family, we are absolutely, heartbroken and devastated. We are totally shattered.

"We will never forget our Marley or the day he gained his wings."