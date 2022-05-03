Wildlife volunteers have hit out at jet-skiers for "harrassing" a group of seals near the coast, panicking the animals into stampeding into the sea.

The Friends of Horsey Seals received a report of two jet skis speeding past a colony of about 200 grey seals at Horsey Beach in Norfolk on bank holiday Monday.

They said the animals were spooked by the noise and headed for the sea, and around 20 minutes later the jet skis returned and went through a group of seals in the water.

A couple walking on the beach, who witnessed the incident, took photographs and sent them to Friends of Horsey Seals.

Friends of Horsey Seals has criticised jet-skiers for allegedly ‘harassing’ a group of seals close to the shoreline. Credit: Roger Parrish/PA

At this time of year grey seals come ashore to moult off their old worn-out coats, the group said.

Their metabolism slows down during the moult and they do not eat as much, staying out of the cold sea to retain body heat until their new coat has grown.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said: “It is common sense that there should be a minimum distance that jet skiers can come to any beach not only to protect wildlife but also swimmers, especially children.

“Harassing the seals in this way was a dangerous and unacceptable thing to do”.

The charity has long warned people visiting the beach to treat the animals with respect, with many reports over the years of people abusing and taunting the seals.

Sally Butler, a member of the Friends of Horsey Seals Rescue Team, said: “It is vitally important that they keep warm during this six-week process.

“Their condition will deteriorate if they are chased around and are forced to use excess energy.

“Forcing them into the sea at this time can be damaging to their overall health and impact their long-term chances of survival.

“More importantly when the grey seal’s annual moult ends in the next few weeks, the common seal’s pupping season begins, and many heavily pregnant common seals will come ashore and rest among the grey seals.

“Disturbing them at this time risks them aborting their pups.”