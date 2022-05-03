A primary school has become the first in its county to close a road to traffic at the start and end of the day, after near misses in which several pupils were almost run over.

The headteacher of Robert Kett Primary in Wymondham in Norfolk said the controversial move had been made to ensure the safety of children.

Two other schools in the county will close nearby roads in the coming days. If the trial is a success many more schools could adopt the scheme, which runs in other parts of the UK.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, parent Lexi Zelley described the old morning drop off and pick up as "carnage".

"Coming out of school one afternoon there was a massive queue, bottle necking with illegally parked cars and as my daughter and I walked across the road a car nearly reversed into us," she said.

Harper Zelley ,7, says she was frightened after nearly being hit by a car outside her school Credit: ITV Anglia

Headteacher Cara Fahy agreed not everyone would be happy.

"We might upset some car drivers, but actually the priority is about making sure our children can come to school and leave and go home safely. Also, we have got an awful lot of parents who are in full support of this initiative as well."

Aisha Prior, 10, says a car almost ran her over but a man saved her Credit: ITV Anglia

One motorist affected by the closure told ITV News Anglia: "I can see the point of it but for people like us who are community carers we don't have time to go the 10-minute [detour] to somebody to give them their medication."

Road closures will start at Dussindale Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, from Monday, 9 May and Browick Road Primary and Nursery School, Wymondham, on Monday, 16 May.

Children admiring their new school sign explaining why traffic is banned at certain times of the day Credit: ITV Anglia

The School Streets scheme is being run with Sustrans, a charity which promotes walking and cycling.

"School Streets across the country have been shown to be a quite effective way to increase the number of people walking and cycling but also to just make it a more pleasant environment for people to spend time in," said David Burt from the charity.