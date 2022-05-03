Six teenagers have been charged with causing damage estimated at almost £30,000 at a school in Colchester.

They are accused of vandalising an outdoor learning area and destroying equipment at the Unity Primary School in Hickory Avenue in November.

Three 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old, all from Colchester, have been charged with criminal damage and being found in or upon an enclosed premises.

The group are due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.

Police were called to a disturbance at the school at about 6pm on Saturday, 27 November 2021, said the force.

Officers later found an outdoor learning area had been damaged and some equipment had been destroyed.

In total, repairs cost the school £27,915.