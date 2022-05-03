Cambridge United have confirmed that veteran midfielder Wes Hoolahan will leave the club this summer.

The 39-year-old played a key role in the U's promotion to League One, and then helped the club comfortably survive in the third tier this season.

Hoolahan will be one of three players who will depart the Abbey Stadium in the coming weeks, with Kai-McKenzie Lyle and Tom Dickens also set to leave.

The former Republic of Ireland international made his name at Norwich City where he spent 10 largely successful years at the club after joining in a bargain £250,000 deal from Blackpool.

He will be similarly fondly remembered by Cambridge fans who watched on in admiration as he rolled back the years.

Wes Hoolahan celebrates Cambridge United's promotion last season. Credit: PA

During his time at Cambridge, he contributed eight goals and 17 assists in 66 appearances for the club.

It is not clear whether Hoolahan, who will turn 40 later this month, now intends to retire or whether he will look to continue his career at another club.

“Wes Hoolahan leaves this summer after an instrumental two seasons with us. His influence on the team, role in winning games and contribution to last season’s promotion and this year’s form cannot be understated," head coach Mark Bonner said.

"His experience and professionalism have made him a key member of the team and a pleasure to work with.

"I know how fortunate I am that my two years in the role have coincided with Wes’ time here and he is without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the club over the three decades I have been watching. Wes will forever be welcome at the Abbey Stadium and we will always be grateful for his inspiration, effort and example."

Hoolahan added: "All the players and staff pull in the same direction and it is quite special. I want to wish them and the club as a whole all the best for next season and beyond.

“I will always be looking out for Cambridge scores now and follow as a fan. It was a great honour to play for the club.”