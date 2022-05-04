An "abhorrent" paedophile who sexually abused underage girls nearly 30 times over a six-year period has been jailed.

Conor Godfrey, 28, admitted a number of charges including sexual activity with a child and making and distributing indecent images of children.

He was caught after a two-year investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team.

His offences came to light following a report from a 13-year-old girl Godfrey had groomed online using the social media platform Snapchat.

Investigations soon identified he was talking to over 2,250 children across the world online, including hundreds in the United Kingdom. Of those possible victims, 33 were traced with seven providing accounts of Godfrey's abuse.

Godfrey, who was aged between 21 and 27 when the offences took place, posed as a 16 to 18-year-old online to groom and gain vulnerable victims’ trust.

In May 2020, officers arrested Godfrey, of Barton Road in Luton, and seized several electronic devices.

On the devices were records of multiple sexual conversations with young girls where he recorded his interactions with them, which he would later use to threaten them.

Investigators also found he had accessed other indecent images of children on the internet, as well as having indecent material of the victims.

Conor Godfrey was sentenced to eight years in jail at Luton Crown Court

Godfrey was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison at Luton Crown Court, with a four-year extended sentence on licence. He was deemed a dangerous offender and will be subject to sexual harm prevention order for an indefinite period.

Investigating officer Emma Shipton said: “We welcome the sentence given to Godfrey, especially as he has no previous criminal background.

"He clearly poses a danger to young girls both online and offline and I hope this result sends a clear message that such activity is taken extremely seriously, and perpetrators will face the consequences for their disturbing and vile behaviour.

"I would especially like to thank the victims and their families for their support in bringing this abhorrent man to justice. Without their bravery this would have not been possible.”