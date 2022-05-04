A lorry driver who killed a man when he crashed into a car on the A1 blamed it on a sneezing fit.

Raymond Buff, 55, ploughed into the back of a Volkswagen Golf after failing to stop for stationary traffic near Eaton Socon on 9 December, 2019, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Stamford of Lincolnshire, who was driving the car, died in hospital the following day.

Buff, of Birkenhead, Merseyside, claimed to police at the scene that he had a sneezing fit which prevented him from seeing the traffic in time.

He admitted causing death by careless driving and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to nine months in prison, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Det Sgt Mark Dollard said: “Mr Buff was a professional, experienced HGV driver, but he was responsible for the collision on the A1 and the subsequent death of Mr Mitchell.

“Mr Buff claimed he failed to react to congested traffic owing to a sneezing fit.

“This highlights the importance of being always aware of your surroundings while driving, and this is even more important if you are driving a lorry.”

Buff was also disqualified from driving for a year.