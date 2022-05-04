Two men have denied robbing Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta and will face trial later this year.

Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to two counts of robbery.

A third defendant, 27-year-old Ali Sesay, was not asked to enter pleas to the two charges on Wednesday.

Cavendish and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27 last year, with their children witnessing the incident.

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were "extremely distressed" and "feared for their lives".

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, were remanded in custody and face a trial from 3 October, with a time estimate of 10 days.

Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, was also remanded in custody and is due before the court for a case management hearing on Friday.

Lawyers for Henry said on Wednesday that an application to dismiss the charges had been considered, but they would not be pursuing this.

The legal team for Okorosobo did not pursue an application to dismiss charges.

Judge David Turner QC asked for an indication to be given at Friday's hearing if lawyers for Sesay intend to pursue such an application.