Polling stations have closed and counting is underway in the biggest test of political opinion this year. Voters have been casting their ballots for 20 local councils in the Anglia region and the results could have far-reaching consequence beyond your local town hall.

The election results are expected to reflect voters' mood not just on local issues but also the wider goings-on in Westminster and the state of the nation.

Boris Johnson and the Conservative party are bracing themselves for a battering as voters feel the pinch due to surging food and energy prices.

A poor result in the local elections could see the Prime Minister ousted from Number 10 in a no confidence motion.

In recent weeks Mr Johnson's leadership has been challenged by the Partygate scandal where he was fined for breaking lockdown rules.

The local elections will also test support on national issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Back in 2019 during the General Election Mr Johnson returned the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

Interactive map of the local councils areas in the ITV Anglia region

In the Anglia region, elections are taking place in:

Cambridgeshire: Cambridge, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough and South Cambridgeshire districts.

Hertfordshire: North Hertfordshire, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield districts

Milton Keynes (unitary authority)

Essex: Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford districts, and Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock (both unitary authorities).

Norfolk: Norwich City Council

Suffolk: Ipswich Borough Council.

Results are expected to coming in during the early hours of Friday in Basildon, Brentwood, Epping Forest, Colchester, Harlow, Ipswich, Peterborough, Rochford, Southend, Stevenage and Thurrock.

The results will be later on Friday afternoon in Cambridge, Castle Point, Huntingdonshire, Milton Keynes, North Hertfordshire, Norwich, St Albans, South Cambridgeshire and Welwyn Hatfield

In most of these districts only one-third of the council seats are up for election but there are complete elections for the whole council in Huntingdonshire, St Albans and South Cambridgeshire.

There are no widespread elections being held in Bedfordshire or Northamptonshire.

Across the Anglia region 423 council seats are up for grabs.