Local Elections 2022: Results in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes

There are local council elections in Cambridge, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough and South Cambridgeshire districts.

In Hertfordshire, the districts with elections are North Hertfordshire, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield. The unitary council in Milton Keynes is also holding elections.

In most of these districts only one-third of the council seats are up for election but there are complete elections for the whole council in Huntingdonshire, St Albans and South Cambridgeshire.

There are no widespread elections in May 2022 in Bedfordshire or Northamptonshire although there may be some local ward by-elections.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday 5 May and the results will start coming in the early hours and throughout the day on Friday.

Across the Anglia region 423 council seats are up for grabs, voters going to the polls to elect local councillors to deal with local issues like housing, highways and rubbish collections.

Local elections happen every year in the UK in some form but not every area votes every year, and in most places only one-third of the council seats are up for election.

CAMBRIDGE

16 of the 42 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Labour have had a controlling majority on Cambridge City Council since 2014. In 2021 the Greens gained two seats here.

HUNTINGDONSHIRE

All 52 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Huntingdonshire District Council is the only council in the Anglia region to have had a Conservative-majority council since 1976.

After 2018, this is only the second election in Huntingdonshire where all the seats have been elected at once - it used to elect by thirds.

MILTON KEYNES

19 of the 57 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Labour runs a minority administration in Milton Keynes on a council that has been hung since 2006 meaning no one party has had enough council seats to out-vote all the other parties. The Conservatives are the single biggest grouping.

Milton Keynes is a unitary authority meaning a single council runs all the local services rather than two councils.

NORTH HERTFORDSHIRE

18 of the 49 seats on the council were up for election in May

In 2019 the Conservatives lost their overall majority on the council after two decades in power. The hung council is currently a joint administration with Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

PETERBOROUGH

19 of the 60 seats on the council were up for election in May.

The Conservatives run a minority administration on Peterborough City Council.

Until the 2019 election there was a Labour MP in Peterborough but Labour has not been in power on the City Council, which covers a wider area, since 1997.

Peterborough is a unitary authority meaning a single council runs all the local services rather than two councils.

The local council elections are held on Thursday 5 May with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm Credit: ITV News Anglia

ST ALBANS

St Albans normally elects by thirds but, following boundary changes, the whole council of 56 seats is up for election.

The Liberal Democrats secured a slender overall majority on the district and city council in 2021 after victory in the parliamentary seat in 2019.

The Tories ran the council from 2015 until 2019 and the Lib Dems last had a majority stake in 2011.

SOUTH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

All 45 seats on the council were up for election in May.

There was a spectacular Liberal Democrat win to snatch control of the council from the Conservatives back at the last election in South Cambridgeshire in 2018.

It was one of the few areas of the Anglia region that voted against Brexit and the Tories paid the price, losing 25 council seats.

After 2018, this is only the second election in South Cambridgeshire where all the seats have been elected at once - it used to elect by thirds.

STEVENAGE

13 of the 39 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Stevenage is the only council in the Anglia region that has always had a Labour majority since local government re-organisation in 1974.

The party came close to losing it in 2021 as they shed seven of their council seats, mostly to the Conservatives.

WELWYN HATFIELD

17 of the 48 seats on the council were up for election in May.

In the 2021 local elections the Conservatives won back controlling power with the net gain of five seats after losing their overall majority two years previously.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are relatively evenly matched as the opposition parties in the district.