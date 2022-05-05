Local Elections 2022: Results in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk

There are local elections for nine councils in Essex including Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock

In Norfolk, the only area with local election is Norwich City Council and in Suffolk, the only area is Ipswich Borough Council.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday 5 May and the results will start coming in the early hours and throughout the day on Friday.

In all of these districts only one-third of the council seats are up for election.

Across the Anglia region 423 council seats are up for grabs, voters going to the polls to elect local councillors to deal with local issues like housing, highways and rubbish collections.

Local elections happen every year in the UK in some form but not every area votes every year, and in most places only one-third of the council seats are up for election.

BASILDON

14 of the 42 seats on the council were up for election in May.

In the May 2021 local elections, the Conservatives won back the overall majority on Basildon council they previously lost in 2019.

BRENTWOOD

13 of the 37 seats on the council were up for election in May.

The Conservatives increased their majority on Brentwood Council in last year’s local elections. The Liberal Democrats are the main opposition party.

CASTLE POINT

14 of the 41 seats on the council were up for election in May.

This council covers the Canvey Island, South Benfleet and Thundersley area of south Essex.

COLCHESTER

The overall turnout in Colchester was 32%.

18 of the 51 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Colchester Borough Council has effectively been a hung council since 1998 with no one party having enough seats to out-vote all the others. In May 2021 the Tories took over power with support from Highwoods Independents.

Nearly 1,400 candidates are standing to be elections to more than 400 council seats across the Anglia region Credit: ITV News Anglia

EPPING FOREST

20 of the 58 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Epping Forest has been in Conservative control since 2007. The largest opposition grouping is the Loughton Residents Association.

HARLOW

The overall turnout in Harlow was 28.9%.

12 of the 33 seats on the council were up for election in May.

In 2021 the Conservatives saw one of their great victories of 2021 in Harlow snatching control of the council directly from Labour who had been in power since 2012.

IPSWICH

17 of the 48 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Labour have been in power in Ipswich since 2011 but saw their overall majority slashed to 12 in the May 2021 local elections.

NORWICH

13 of the 39 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Labour have had an overall majority in Norwich since 2012 and there is a strong Green Party opposition presence on the City Council.

ROCHFORD

13 of the 39 seats on the council are up for election in May.

This south Essex council has been in Conservative control for two decades although the Liberal Democrats had a brief taste of power in 1994-98.

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

The overall turnout in Southend-on-Sea was 31.14%.

18 of the 51 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Southend is one of only two unitary authorities in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk meaning a single council runs all the local services.

It is a hung council run as a joint administration by Labour, Lib Dems and Independents although the Conservative are the biggest single party. A new independent political party called Confelicity is contesting all the wards in this election.

THURROCK

16 of the 49 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Thurrock is the other of only two unitary authorities in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk meaning a single council runs all the local services.

The Conservatives won back an overall majority here at some point between the 2019 election and the 2021 election. Labour lost their overall majority in 2014 after UKIP gained five seats. UKIP used to have a strong presence in Thurrock.