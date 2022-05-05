Polling stations have opened in the local elections across the country, with more than 400 council seats up for grabs in the Anglia region.

Those who are elected will sit on the councils which look after local schools, planning issues, highways and bin collections, among other things.

Polls opened at 7am on Thursday and will remain open until 10pm, although thousands of people have already cast a postal vote.

The results are expected to reflect voters' mood not just on local services in their area but also the wider goings-on in Westminster.

Voter turnout in local elections is typically lower than General Elections and is usually below 50%, though it can be as low as 20-25%.

In the Anglia region, elections are taking place in:

Cambridgeshire: Cambridge, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough and South Cambridgeshire districts.

Hertfordshire: North Hertfordshire, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield districts

Milton Keynes (unitary authority)

Essex: Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow, Rochford districts, and Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock (both unitary authorities).

Norfolk: Norwich City Council

Suffolk: Ipswich Borough Council.

In most of these districts only one-third of the council seats are up for election but there are complete elections for the whole council in Huntingdonshire, St Albans and South Cambridgeshire.

There are no widespread elections being held in May 2022 in Bedfordshire or Northamptonshire.

Overall in England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are standing for election in major cities including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and all 32 London boroughs.

All 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 in Wales are also holding elections, with polls open between 7am and 10pm.

In Northern Ireland, there are Stormont elections where voters are going to the polls across 18 constituencies to elect 90 MLAs.