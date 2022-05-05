Two police officers who "engaged in sexual conduct" with each other while on duty have been dismissed for gross misconduct, a force said.

The pair from Cambridgeshire Police - referred to publicly only as PC A and PC B due to concerns about their mental health - admitted the sexual conduct "occurred on a number of occasions and at differing locations", a misconduct hearing was told.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said people "rightly expect when an officer comes on duty that they are there to protect and serve the community, not to be engaged in sexual activity which brings discredit to the service".

He said the man and woman had made admissions to their sergeants but that he was "doubtful that this would have occurred had the information not come to light from a third party".

Mr Dean added: "I accept that the third party discovered the activities through one of you, however you should have proactively declared your relationship before this came to a formal misconduct procedure.

Chief Constable Nick Dean presided over the hearing. Credit: Cambs Police

"I also note that it appears, albeit no formal checks have been presented to me, that no damage was done by you not responding to calls for service and that no member of the public discovered your activity, which would have cast a completely different light on the harm caused to our constabulary."

The two officers were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour and were dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following a private hearing on 21 April.

PC B had resigned from the police service before the hearing, the force added.